Pennsylvanians to pick 3 statewide row office holders Nov. 3

Attorney general

Heather Heidelbaugh, a lawyer from Mount Lebanon and former Allegheny County Council member, received the Republican nomination to take on Shapiro after running unopposed in the primary.

Heidelbaugh, 61, has described Shapiro as lacking experience as a courtroom lawyer and an attorney general who has chased headlines to feed his political ambition. She cites his recent and repeated publication of coronavirus-related price gouging cases.

“It’s not a stepping stone, it’s a destination,” she said of the job in a campaign video.

On what Heidelbaugh calls her top priority, criminal prosecutions, she hopes to start her term by convening a meeting of county district attorneys to help determine the best direction in the fight against opioids and methamphetamine.

Her campaign’s television advertising has linked Shapiro to murder rates in Philadelphia and statewide and she says she wants the office to exercise its authority to take over more gun prosecutions in Philadelphia.

Shapiro, 47, a resident of Abington, is a former state lawmaker and Montgomery County commissioner who’s seeking a second term.

He took over following the debacle that was Democrat Kathleen Kane’s term in office. Kane resigned in the fourth year of her term after being convicted of fraud and later served jail time.

Shapiro says he’s rebuilt the agency with “a track record of accomplishments” and boasts of being the state’s “most progressive and effective” attorney general.

Shapiro oversaw the investigation that culminated in the August 2018 release of a grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania had sexually abused children for seven decades, and that their higher-ups helped cover it up.

Heidelbaugh criticized Shapiro’s handling of the report, saying the incumbent should not have made public details in the report about criminal conduct that was not the subject of criminal charges.

“In this case, when you have a horrific factual situation, it’s easy for the public to concentrate on the horror of the nature of the allegations and to concentrate less on the constitutional due process rights of the accused,” she said.

Shapiro said such reports are lawful in Pennsylvania and he would have charged more of the priests, but the statute of limitations in place at the time prevented it.

The priest abuse investigation has featured prominently in Shapiro’s campaign messaging, along with his role in brokering a deal that resolved a major dispute between western Pennsylvania health care insurers.

Shapiro’s first-term highlights include setting up a tip line for schoolchildren to report threats and other concerns, and taking legal action on natural gas drilling abuses, opioid marketing, predatory student loans, coronavirus price gouging and mail delays.

Shapiro is widely expected to seek his party’s gubernatorial nomination in two years, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited, although he has not announced his intentions. He calls Heidelbaugh’s criticism of him as a career politician “flat-out silly.”

The minor party candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Daniel Wassmer and Richard L. Weiss, the Green Party standard-bearer.