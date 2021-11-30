In September, a few days after the health department announced the order, Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania sued. Senate President Jake Corman filed the lawsuit, along with two private Christian schools and parents in three public school districts. They said the health secretary did not have the authority to impose it, because existing regulations do not specify masking as a public health tool.

Earlier this month, a state court agreed, and the mandate was set to expire on Dec. 4.

But the health department appealed, and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said on Nov. 30 it will make a decision after oral arguments for the case start next week, and the school mask order can stay for now.