President-elect Donald Trump has named Linda McMahon, the former World Wrestling Wrestling Entertainment executive, as the next secretary of the Department of Education (DOE).

The appointment comes as Trump stands behind his campaign promise to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) and its 177,000 members are bracing for what is expected to come, as the new administration could bring sweeping reforms and changes to how teachers, staff and officials receive federal funds for programs in their schools.

PSEA spokesperson Chris Lilienthal explained five things to know about what dismantling the federal DOE could mean for the more than 11 million students across the Commonwealth.

Point 1: Dismantling the Department of Education impacts 50 million students

The Department of Education is a cabinet-level agency established in 1980 to provide funding and programs for schools across the United States. According to their website, “The Department’s elementary and secondary programs annually serve nearly 18,200 school districts and over 50 million students attending roughly 98,000 public schools and 32,000 private schools.” The website states that “its discretionary budget alone is the third largest” and they provide “over $150 billion in new and consolidated loans annually,” for post-secondary education.

The department also plays an important role in enforcing protections for disabled and low-income students. Trump’s campaign promises to cut costs would likely see the department dismantled and the programs evaluated and divided among other agencies. Lilienthal warned, “If you start divvying up all these responsibilities across different federal agencies that have no expertise in this area, that is a recipe for chaos.”

The PSEA union represents teachers, school nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school psychologists and staff who work in K-12 public schools across Pennsylvania. Lilienthal shared concerns for how these changes could impact how to help the most vulnerable students.

“We worry about funding being delayed or services being delayed or impeded. That is going to directly impact a student’s education,” he said.

Point 2: Students would lose federally guaranteed protections unless Congress acts

Trump has pledged to eliminate “wokeness,” prohibit the recognition of gender identity, abolish diversity and inclusion programs and prevent transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports. Title IX protections prohibit sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. But dismantling the DOE could impact those protections.

“Right now those programs are law and to change that would require the incoming president to work with the new Congress to pass legislation,” Lilienthal noted.

For now, they are safe under federal law unless the soon-to-be Republican-backed Congress votes to eliminate them as well, Lilienthal said.

“Laws that govern the civil rights of students in school settings — all of those laws would remain on the books,” she added.