Pennsylvania ranks near bottom of states in renewable energy generation

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom of states when it comes to generating renewable energy.

Data from the federal Energy Information Administration shows Pennsylvania comes in 45th in the country in energy production from wind, solar, and hydropower. Only 3% of total energy comes from those sources in the state.

Sharon Pillar, executive director of the Pennsylvania Solar Center, said that’s partly because the state is lagging far behind others on renewable energy goals.

Pennsylvania last updated its targets, called the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standards, in 2004. The standards called for 8% of electricity sales to come from renewable sources by 2021. The state met that goal, using power imported from other states.