This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The panel charged with drawing Pennsylvania’s new legislative districts must now weigh over 6,000 comments from a month-long public feedback period before voting on final versions of the maps.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission — a five-person panel composed of top party leaders and chaired by an independent member — has until mid-February to make changes to its proposed House and Senate maps, according to the state constitution.

Once the panel approves its final versions, “any aggrieved person” then has 30 days to bring challenges against one or both maps to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

That timeline clashes with the Jan. 24 deadline for final maps set by the state’s top election official in order to keep this year’s spring primary on schedule. So far, Republicans who control the legislature have not been open to moving the May election.

“It remains my hope that we will be able to approve a final plan without using the full 30-day period that the state constitution allows, though that will be challenging,” Mark Nordenberg, chair of the commission, told Spotlight PA.