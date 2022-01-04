How to weigh in on Pennsylvania’s next legislative maps

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A Pennsylvania redistricting panel wants to hear from the public about its proposed state House and Senate maps.

The maps were created by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, a five-person panel composed of the top leaders from the General Assembly and an independent chair.

The public can provide feedback online or at meetings this month. The panel then has 30 days to consider the comments before voting on a final map, which could be challenged in court. The state’s congressional map is created and approved in a separate process.