Pa. Supreme Court will pick chair of powerful state redistricting panel

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

This article is part of a year-long reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It’s made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will pick the chair of a powerful redistricting panel after the General Assembly’s top leaders failed to agree on a person to cast the likely tie-breaking vote.

The decision has been sent to the court in almost every decade since the Legislative Reapportionment Commission was first convened in 1971 to draw the state’s House and Senate maps. The four, top lawmakers who serve on the panel interviewed more than 30 people for the position, but said in a letter Friday they were “unable to make a decision.”