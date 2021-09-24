Pennsylvania prosecutor sues to block GOP election subpoena

At points, the 76-page lawsuit targets certain information requests in the subpoena as illegal or unconstitutional, and unenforceable.

For instance, granting the subpoena’s request for voter information — including names, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, and partial Social Security numbers — would violate a person’s constitutional privacy protections, particularly because the subpoena isn’t based on proof of wrongdoing.

It also would expose voters to the risk of publicly disclosing their personal information, thus violating the constitutional right to vote, it said.

At another point, the lawsuit seeks to block the Republicans’ request for copies of reports from audits and reviews of the state’s voter registration system going back to 2018.

That information is deemed to be “critical infrastructure information” submitted to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is barred from public disclosure by federal law, Shapiro’s office wrote.

Republicans did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

The subpoena was emailed to senior election officials in Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration last week. Democrats in the state Senate also sued to block the subpoena and to put a stop to the Republicans’ “forensic investigation.”

The subpoena seeks detailed state election records, including communication with counties and the names of who voted in last year’s presidential election, their birth date, address, driver’s license number, and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

It is an outgrowth of Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud, and ongoing pressure by Trump and his allies for battleground states where he lost to investigate ballots, voting machines, and voter rolls for fraud. Democrats say it is part of a national campaign to take away voting rights and undermine both democracy and elections.

Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, according to certified results.

The subpoena stops short of requesting ballots and voting machines, as was done in Arizona’s widely discredited and partisan “audit,” and the majority of the information being requested is already available to the public, Shapiro has said.

But Pennsylvania law prohibits the public release of a voter’s driver’s license number and Social Security number. That information on Maricopa County voters was given to the lead contractor in the Arizona Senate GOP’s review of its election results.