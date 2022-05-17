Pennsylvanians cast first ballots under redistricted maps

The first electoral aftershocks from legislative redistricting earlier this year will be felt Tuesday, when Pennsylvania voters pick primary candidates for Congress, 203 state House seats and 25 Senate districts.

Many voters will not notice a thing — they will be at a familiar polling place and cast votes for an incumbent they recognize. But others will be in new districts, under the revised set of maps that helped prod some lawmakers into retirement.

Below the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, there are primary contests for 17 congressional districts. The state’s delegation to the U.S. House had been 18 — nine Democrats and nine Republicans — before a seat was lost because of 2020 Census numbers.

There also is a primary for lieutenant governor, an open position because Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running for Senate.