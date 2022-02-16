Pennsylvania parks need more than $1.4 billion in infrastructure repairs

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a list of repairs needed and improvements to be done to prep park lands for both extreme weather and the impacts of climate change.

DCNR deputy secretary John Norbeck said while Gov. Tom Wolf has designated $450 million in funds from federal COVID-19 relief for conservation and preservation efforts, the needs are much higher.

“Our wonderful network of state parks and forests are facing operating challenges because of critical infrastructure needs,” he said. “We must invest in our buildings, water systems, trails, dams, campgrounds, bridges, [and] educational centers to maintain visitor comfort and safety on public lands.”

He says the total cost of improvements and repairs needed tops $1.4 billion.