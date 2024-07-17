This story originally appeared on WITF.

Democrats held a slim one-seat majority in the state House. Now, they hold a slim one-seat minority.

But thanks to new rules enacted last year, Republicans won’t be calling the shots any time soon.

Reps. Donna Bullock and Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia, are leaving the statehouse, changing the makeup to 100 Democrats and 101 Republicans.

Bullock is leaving to head Project Home, a non-profit seeking to end poverty and homelessness in Philadelphia. She was first elected to the House in 2015.

Kinsey, who has served since 2013, announced his departure in January. He has an MBA in health administration and said he hopes to provide healthcare to those who need it most.

Each represented districts that have elected Democrats since the 1960s.

Additionally, each chaired the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus at one point.

The Democrats still technically are the majority party despite not having the greater number of members.

Rules adopted July 7, 2023, state the majority party “shall mean the political party that won the greater number of elections for the 203 seats in the House of Representatives in the general election preceding the term of service that began on the first day of December next after the general election.”