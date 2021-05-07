When asked about proposed fees and fines during a news conference last week, Smith told reporters the department should be reimbursed for the work it does to conduct inspections. She said the department would rather work with treatment providers to ensure they are meeting the regulations as the state tries to reduce the number of overdose deaths.

“What we need to do with the treatment provider community is really work with them, provide them technical assistance, make sure that they’re able to meet those regulatory requirements so that we have the capacity available,” Smith said.

Gene DiGirolamo, a former state lawmaker who sponsored the legislation that created the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, said he thinks licensing fees or fines are unnecessary.

“Although there are always ways to improve, the treatment programs are doing God’s work in the most challenging times in the past century,” DiGirolamo, now a Bucks County commissioner, said in a written response to questions. “The department, the programs, and the staff are doing difficult, difficult work.”

Marianne Sinisi lost her 26-year-old son, Shawn, to a drug overdose in 2018. She’s now the coordinator of the Families United for Change Foundation, an organization based in Blair County that tries to reduce stigma around substance use disorder.

She has a low opinion of many treatment programs, but she’s skeptical that financial penalties would lead to improvements. She thinks the system already places too much emphasis on paperwork.

“If they’d spend less time filling out the papers, maybe they’d have a heck of a lot more time taking care of the actual patient,” Sinisi said.

More broadly, lawmakers who serve on key committees say they support taking a closer look at the department’s work.

State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D., Montgomery), who serves on the committee that would consider Schwank’s licensing fee bill, said she thinks the measure could be a springboard for broader conversations about addiction treatment oversight, how inspection visits are conducted, the power the department has to close facilities, and the information it makes public about them.

The Spotlight PA/KHN investigation found the department makes little of what it knows about troubling facilities accessible to the public. The department does not post online the reports it collects about deaths and assaults, which represent some of the most concerning incidents at treatment facilities.

A separate review of recent state inspections by The Morning Call showed providers were not penalized for failing to make timely reports of at least 23 client deaths, as well as other serious incidents.

“We’ve really got to provide the funding and the resources necessary for DDAP to take control over the facilities,” Cappelletti said.

The fate of those efforts is uncertain. The lawmaker who chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, Michele Brooks (R., Mercer), didn’t respond to interview requests or written questions.

In the House, Minority Leader Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia) said she supports closer monitoring of treatment facilities. Rep. Frank Farry (R., Bucks), chair of the House Human Services Committee, said he wants to meet with department officials and providers in the next few weeks to explore possible improvements and discuss whether the agency needs new power to oversee the industry.

“Do they have the tools and they’re not utilizing them?” Farry said. “Or do we need to get some new tools?”

In a statement, department spokesperson Ali Gantz said the agency is working on several initiatives to improve the drug and alcohol treatment system in the state and that people should not be afraid to seek help.

None of the lawmakers contacted by Spotlight PA raised the possibility of folding the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs back into another state agency or agencies, but the idea was supported by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2017.

He argued that a single agency called the Department of Health and Human Services would be better positioned to support and coordinate services for people seeking treatment for substance use disorder.

That’s an idea backed by Elise Schiller, whose youngest daughter, 33-year-old Giana Natali, went to multiple treatment programs in Pennsylvania before dying of an overdose while in treatment in Colorado in 2014, she said.

Since then, Schiller has worked to improve the addiction treatment system in Pennsylvania. She served on a Philadelphia opioid task force and has advocated for creating a supervised injection site in the city.

Separating drug and alcohol programs from other departments, Schiller said, reinforces the idea that addiction is separate from other medical issues: “We would not have a separate department for diabetes.”