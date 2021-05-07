N.J. residents give Murphy high marks on job performance, reopening decisions: polls

New Jerseyans approve of the job Gov. Phil Murphy is doing and support his decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions amid a decline in new infections, two polls released this week found.

Both surveys, conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, showed that a majority of respondents back Murphy and the major decisions he’s made in recent weeks to ease coronavirus restrictions.

“Certainly it’s off of where it was at the very beginning of the pandemic, when all governors across the country were getting really high remarks for this,” said Monmouth University Polling Institute director Patrick Murray. “But he’s still getting good marks.”