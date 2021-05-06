Mom’s comment may have led to N.J. man’s Capitol breach arrest

A comment by a New Jersey man’s mother may have led to his being charged for participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol.

Robert Lee Petrosh of Mays Landing was charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building and other offenses.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, the FBI received a tip that Petrosh had been in the Capitol building that day. The tipster’s grandmother allegedly passed on the information, which had been mentioned to her by Petrosh’s mother. The tipster described the two women as good friends.