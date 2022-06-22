Law enforcement and social service providers in three areas of New Jersey will soon be able to better recognize when children and families have been affected by addiction. They will also know how to interact with them and connect them to the help they need.

Officials announced the launch of a pilot program called the Child Trauma Response Initiative that will be piloted in Asbury Park, Millville, and Plainfield. The program will be a joint effort between her department, the Department of Children and Families, along with Human Services, and the Attorney General Office’s Division of Public Safety.

Christine Norbut Beyer, the state commissioner for children and families, said they would get involved in “a few different areas.”

“It could be where a parent or another adult in a household has overdosed, a parent or other adult household member has been arrested on drug-related charges, when law enforcement maybe responds to a domestic violence incident involving children where drugs are also involved,” she said, explaining the different scenarios where the training will focus, particularly when children are involved. The goal, she adds, is to “get necessary services on the scene for children who could be impacted where that kind of an event would be traumatic.”