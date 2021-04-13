Delco makes police a resource for those seeking addiction treatment

A program that allows people to seek addiction treatment by contacting local police will expand to Delaware County, officials announced Tuesday.

The Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) encourages police departments to connect people with treatment options rather than arresting them. Through the program, police link people with recovery centers in the area and help provide transportation.

Delaware County is the 8th county in the state to join LETI and the first in the Philadelphia suburbs.

“It opens up the front doors of police stations for those who are in need,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who launched LETI in Western Pennsylvania in 2018. “They can walk in. They can approach one of the police officers and say that I need help.”

Police will be trained, Shapiro said, to know local treatment centers and where there are available slots.