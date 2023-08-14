The tour is divided into two loops. The self-guided driving tour takes you through the county and will have you starting and ending at the Washington Crossing Historic Park.

This loop is 58.2 miles and takes about two and a half hours to complete.

The tour begins at the park’s visitor center. There is a large parking lot across the street. You can access walking and biking trails and explore a scenic view of the Delaware River. You can also visit the spot where George Washington crossed the river during the Revolutionary War.

This bridge is about 6 miles from the park and sits over Pidcock Creek. Van Sandt was constructed in 1875 and is rumored to be haunted. It is nicknamed “the crybaby bridge,” and is a stop on the Haunted Bucks County driving tour. According to legend, a young woman killed her child and herself on the bridge and their cries can still be heard at night. With no place to pull over, it is best to drive through the bridge and avoid any ghosts.

13 miles away from Van Sandt is the Loux. It crosses Cabin Run Creek. Built in 1874 and owned by the state of Pennsylvania, it is named after John A. Loux, who was the “longest-tenured justice of the peace in Bucks County.” The one-lane bridge does not have a place to pull over but it takes you through picturesque winding roads and is surrounded by charming landscapes.

Cabin Run Covered Bridge is nestled against Tohickon Creek and is 2 miles away from the Loux. In the 19th century, this area had an abundance of log cabins and stone houses. The bridge is named after them. During the Revolutionary War, the area was said to be utilized by the Doan Boys, a gang of Loyalist brothers.

Assembled in 1871, the bridge is only half a mile from Tohickon Valley Park and is the perfect spot to enjoy the creek and take a break from driving. The park is equipped with picnic benches and portable toilets.

4.3 miles away from Cabin Run is the fourth bridge on the tour. Created in 1872, Frankenfield sits on a busy road and spans Tinicum Creek. At 130 feet, it is one of the longest-covered bridges. The bridge is named after Henry Frankenfield, a contractor who lived in the nearby village of Sundale. According to a history book about Montgomery County, Frankenfield’s “influence and workmanship may be found in many of the finest buildings in Bucks County.”

About 3 miles away is the shortest bridge on the tour. Constructed in the mid-1850s, the 56-feet long Erwinna’s white paint, lattice-type construction, and American flag make it arguably one of the most eye-catching bridges. The bridge is nestled between two homes and sits on the 528-acre property Colonel Arthur Erwin purchased in 1769. The colonel served in the Bucks County militia and aided George Washington by rallying his soldiers to assist in the 1776 Delaware River crossing.

The Uhlerstown Bridge lies hidden amongst tall trees, horse farms, and houses that seem almost stacked on top of the bridge. The oak bridge, 2.5 miles away from Erwinna, was built in 1855. It is the only covered bridge that crosses the Delaware Canal in Bucks County. It was named after Michael Uhler, a local canal boat builder and the first postmaster who founded Uhlerstown. Uhler’s business with the canal system employed around 100 people in 1887. The historic area was also once known as “Mexico” according to a plaque by the bridge.

Uhlerstown Hill Road is a one-way street west of the bridge and is closed from December to April.

15 miles from Uhlerstown is Knecht’s Covered Bridge in Springfield. The wide, open road surrounding the bridge is a welcoming contrast to the thin and winding roads connected to the other bridges. The bridge is surrounded by sleek black fences and a sprawling pasture. It was constructed in 1873. The bridge that connects Durham Creek was also known as “Slifer’s Bridge”. Knechts sits on fertile land lived on by German settlers in the early 1700s. The bridge’s location is said to be the path of the 1737 Walking Purchase.

7.6 miles from Knechts and the last stop on the Eastern Half Loop is the Sheard’s Mill Covered Bridge. This bridge was constructed in 1873 and sits near a mill. John Clymer, the owner of a local mill in East Rockhill Township, utilized the facilities for feed and apple cider up until the 1980s.

Ready for a break from driving? The bridge is close to many local attractions including downtown Perkasie and Lake Nockamixon, which is great for hiking, boat rides, and more.