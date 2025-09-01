This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Pennsylvania law protects workers from toxic fumes, unsafe scaffolds and dangerous power tools. But not extreme heat.

A group of state lawmakers wants to change that.

A bill introduced to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Friday would establish worker protections on hot days across the state. It would require employers to provide paid rest breaks and water for employees when the heat index — a measure that reflects both temperature and humidity — in their work spaces hits 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Thousands of workers in Pennsylvania are right now subjected to long hours in extreme heat. And this isn’t just heat that’s uncomfortable or unpleasant to work in, but we’re talking about potentially fatal temperatures,” said Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler, the bill’s main sponsor. “The goal really is to make sure that every worker who goes to work in the morning is able to return home to their family at night.”

In June, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health reported that five people died from heat exposure, during a three-day period when average round-the-clock temperatures reached 88 degrees. It’s unclear if any of the fatalities were linked to the workplace. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related cause of death for Americans, according to the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Weather Service.