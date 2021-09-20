Eight candidates for four open seats on Pennsylvania’s appeals courts are expected to participate Monday in an online forum, six weeks ahead of the November election.

The format will be question-and-answer with most candidate responses limited to 30 seconds, according to Debbie Gross, president of Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, the good government advocacy group that is helping sponsor the event along with the Free Library of Philadelphia.

“I call it speed dating because they really have to get their answer short and sweet,” Gross said.

Those interested in watching the event need to register through the website of Pennsylvanians for Moderns Courts. It starts at 7 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour.