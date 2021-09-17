Supreme Court urged to review ban on drug injection sites, with Philly case as focus

Supporters of a plan to open supervised injection sites to try to reduce overdose deaths urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to review a court decision that bans the practice.

The test case centers on a nonprofit group’s Safehouse project in Philadelphia, but officials in other states are watching closely as they debate similar programs. Nationally, more than 93,000 people died last year from drug overdoses, a sharp spike from just a year earlier.

A divided U.S. appeals court had rejected the Safehouse plan in January, although Philadelphia’s Democratic mayor and top prosecutor endorse it. The city itself lost 1,200 people to overdoses last year.

The nonprofit group’s plan to open a site was thwarted when former U.S. Attorney William McSwain, a President Donald Trump appointee now running for Pennsylvania governor, argued that it violated a 1980s-era drug law aimed at “crackhouses.” The district judge rejected McSwains’ argument, but the appeals court agreed with him in a 2-1 decision that nonetheless called the goal of harm reduction “admirable.”

Safehouse last month asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review that decision.