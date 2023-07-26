Penn’s Landing Pixar Putt brings movie magic to miniature golf

The new course features 18 holes themed around different Disney Pixar movies.

    By
  • Timothy Walton, 6abc
    • July 26, 2023
At the Great Plaza of Penn's Landing Pixar Putt is bringing movie magic to miniature golf. (6abc)

At the Great Plaza of Penn's Landing Pixar Putt is bringing movie magic to miniature golf. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

At the Great Plaza of Penn’s Landing Pixar Putt is bringing movie magic to miniature golf.

The new course features 18 holes themed around different Disney Pixar movies.

Each hole captures an iconic image or moment from the story.

You can experience films like “Toy Story”, “Soul”, “Coco”, “Up”, and “Turning Red”, to name a few.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

With each stroke, the story comes alive — whether you are taking a trip in the flying house from “Up” or your ball is traveling down the guitar strings of the iconic instrument featured in “Coco”.

Pixar Putt is open through October 1.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate