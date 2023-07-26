Penn’s Landing Pixar Putt brings movie magic to miniature golf
The new course features 18 holes themed around different Disney Pixar movies.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
At the Great Plaza of Penn’s Landing Pixar Putt is bringing movie magic to miniature golf.
Each hole captures an iconic image or moment from the story.
You can experience films like “Toy Story”, “Soul”, “Coco”, “Up”, and “Turning Red”, to name a few.
With each stroke, the story comes alive — whether you are taking a trip in the flying house from “Up” or your ball is traveling down the guitar strings of the iconic instrument featured in “Coco”.
Pixar Putt is open through October 1.
