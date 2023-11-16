The district also enacted a policy that prohibited staff from engaging in “advocacy activities,” which had the effect of erasing Pride symbols and flags in Pennridge classrooms.

“Telling students that we can’t talk about identity or that they’re identities are political — it sends a message that students are unwelcome or that they don’t deserve to be acknowledged or respected,” Education Law Center attorney Ashli Giles-Perkins said.

Giles-Perkins and McClellan said parents had expressed concern to Pennridge before about instances of bullying and the overall environment, but officials would not budge.

Instead the district rolled back previously existing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, they said.

“For years, teachers, students of color, and LGBTQ+ students have reported race- and sex-based harassment, including students routinely using the N-word toward Black students and students threatening violence against LGBTQ+ students,” the complaint said. “But district officials have refused to remedy the systemic and pervasive forms of race- and sex-based harassment.”

A spokesperson for Pennridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McClellan said some of the affected students have opted for online learning because of the hostile environment. She said she knows of students whose families have sought to move out of the district.

“No student and no family should have to make the choice of ‘are we going to subject ourselves to discrimination on a daily basis or are we going to move because that’s the only way of avoiding the discrimination,’” McClellan said. “No one should have to make that choice.”

The legal complaint, which was filed to the Office of Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, said the parties are asking the OCR to remedy the hostile environment and systemic violations.

“A major piece would be requiring all school board members and district staff to receive a racial bias and cultural competency training,” Giles-Perkins said. ”There has already been approved trainings. OCR has had other matters across not just Pennsylvania, but other states where they recommended specific training, so we would like to see this happen in Pennridge as well.”