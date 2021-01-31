PennDOT urges motorists to stay off the roads ahead of storm
This story originally appeared on WITF.
___
The major winter storm that’s blanketing south-central Pennsylvania and much of the state with snow is going to make travel conditions very hazardous.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists to delay unnecessary travel during the storm.
PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler says if you have the option to Tele-work on Monday and Tuesday, please use that option.
She says less traffic allows crews to do their job of clearing the roadways more efficiently.
PennDOT says if you absolutely must go out, use caution, reduce your speed and watch for changing weather conditions.
They also say it’s a good idea to check on roadway conditions before leaving at www.511PA.com.