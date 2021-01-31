This story originally appeared on WITF.

The major winter storm that’s blanketing south-central Pennsylvania and much of the state with snow is going to make travel conditions very hazardous.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists to delay unnecessary travel during the storm.

PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler says if you have the option to Tele-work on Monday and Tuesday, please use that option.