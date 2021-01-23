Parks on Tap opening physically distanced indoor dining at Fairmount Horticulture Center

The team behind the city’s popular traveling beer garden is taking things indoors for the remaining winter months.

In non-pandemic times, Parks on Tap, run by Philly Parks & Recreation and restaurant group FCM Hospitality, brings its boozy setup to public parks in neighborhoods across the city. But this past summer to keep in-line with COVID-19 safety protocols, the brews were stationed outside the Fairmount Horticulture Center in Fairmount Park, as well as a second location next to Water Works behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Now the group is focused on indoor dining within the horticulture center’s arboretum. The 30,000 square foot space opened for patrons on Friday, Jan. 22 to provide physically distant diners fresh food, beers on tape, and wine and hot drinks within the lush greenhouse.

A portion of the pop-up’s sales will benefit the city’s parks.