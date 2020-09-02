Parents, teachers brace for return of virtual school in Philadelphia

“If I’m on a Zoom with 33 kids I’ve lost them within the first two minutes,” Greenberg said.

Greenberg has two kids of her own and created a “crazy spreadsheet” to see how her daily schedule overlaps with theirs. There seems to be small slivers where they can eat lunch together — or so she hopes.

“We’re just gonna have to see how things go,” she said.

Fellow middle-school teacher Lauren Ballester shares Greenberg’s nerves, if not her bullishness.

“I’m nervous because I don’t know any of these kids and their families,” said Ballester, a 6th grade reading and social studies teacher at William H. Ziegler School in lower Northeast Philadelphia. “So when I’m reaching out to them, they have nothing to go off of.”

Ballester worried in April about the prospect of starting a school year online — without the ability to build relationships in person. So much trust, she said, comes from those little moments — a quick chat before class, a fun conversation in the hallways, an intuition gleaned from a student’s facial expression.

“I’m just worried it’s going to feel a lot more superficial,” said Ballester.

She also doesn’t think the training she received before the school year truly prepared her for online teaching. Ridgeway, her counterpart from Northeast High School, agrees. She wishes the district delayed the start of school another week so that teachers had more time to explore tools like Zoom — which the district just approved for classroom use.

Above all, Ballester struggles to envision her students slogging through an online school day, hour after hour in front of a screen.

“I don’t think it’s good for them. I don’t think it’s good for me,” she said. “[But] I need to be a little bit optimistic because there are 60 eleven- and twelve-year-olds counting on me to help them through this year.”

‘Going to be tough’

Parent Ashley Tirado is more optimistic — at least for her kids. The Northeast Philly stay-at-home mom thinks her twelve-year-old daughter and sixteen-year-old son will perform better without the drama and bullying they dealt with when classes were in person.

“Now I ain’t gotta deal with that,” Tirado said while standing in line at district headquarters in Center City to pick up Chromebooks for her kids. “They are at home: ‘Sit down, do your work, and that is it!’”

Hundreds of parents and children waited in line to pick up laptops Tuesday afternoon — a last-minute scramble to prepare for virtual classes. The district says it has distributed Chromebooks to nearly 70% of its students since COVID-19 canceled in-person learning.

April Core spent four hours in line before emerging from district headquarters with three Chromebooks balanced in her arms. Core, who lives in Overbrook, works with the census and as a home health aid. As a single mom of middle and high schoolers, she’s worried about her kids’ academics slipping without a teacher to mind them.

“I just have to do my best to make sure they are focused early in the morning, and in the afternoon, that they focus on homework,” Core said. “It’s going to be tough.”