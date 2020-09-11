Pandemic has potential to renew demand for suburban housing in N.J., land-use expert says

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New data confirms that New Jersey has recently been using a lot less land for new development than it did 20 years ago but the trend could be disrupted by COVID-19 as the pandemic drives more people to the suburbs, according to one of the authors of a new report.

A study released by Rutgers and Rowan universities on Wednesday shows that land is continuing to be urbanized but at a much slower rate than in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Between 2012 and 2015, an average 3,464 acres a year in New Jersey was developed for housing or commerce, compared with an average 16,852 acres a year in the late 1990s, the report said.

The slowing increase in demand for developable land reflects more young people wanting to live in town centers where they can walk or bike between homes, shops and offices, the report said. The new generation is turning its back on the traditional development of car-dependent suburbs that was spawned by their parents.

The trend, which began in the Great Recession of 2007-2009 and continued despite the subsequent economic recovery, has been welcomed by land-use specialists and environmentalists as evidence that America’s most densely populated state is making better use of scarce land resources, and is creating more compact and vibrant urban centers on already-developed land. By 2015, 33% of New Jersey’s 5 million acres were urbanized, the report said.

But the upheaval wrought by the pandemic has the potential to renew demand for traditional suburban development as people scramble to leave tightly packed urban communities that are perceived as breeding grounds for the coronavirus, said Richard Lathrop, director of the Center for Remote Sensing and Spatial Analysis at Rutgers, and co-author of the report, “Changing Landscapes in the Garden State: Land Use Change in New Jersey from 1986 to 2015.”

“Given the reactions that we’ve seen in terms of the housing markets during this recent pandemic, it’s potentially reversing some of those trends,” Lathrop said in an interview.

Blip or long-term trend?

But he declined to predict whether the surge in demand for suburban housing will last longer than the pandemic.

“It’s very uncertain whether we see this surge in people moving to the suburbs continuing post-pandemic. Is it a blip or is it a long-term trend? I can’t predict that,” he said.

Even if it’s too early to tell whether COVID has upended the land-use trend, it has underlined the need for open space, said the report, co-written by John Hasse, a professor of geography at Rowan University.

“If anything positive has come out of this pandemic, it is the widespread appreciation for New Jersey’s public open space lands as vital to our quality of life, as a place for solace, exercise and fresh air,” it said.

Tim Evans, director of research at New Jersey Future, a nonprofit that promotes “smart growth” in denser communities, argued that COVID won’t diminish the demand for living in town centers rather than suburbs because people will still be able to enjoy benefits like walkable downtowns while social distancing.

Even though a COVID-driven exodus of professionals from New York City is fueling housing prices in its suburbs, that doesn’t mean there’s a reversal in the long-term trend toward smaller, denser communities, Evans said.

“Most of the population growth in New Jersey is in more compact, walkable places,” he said, adding that many of those areas are broadly categorized as suburbs but often have walkable downtowns that continue to attract residents.