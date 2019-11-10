Paid time off for Uber drivers? How a Philly plan could be a model for millions of gig workers.

Regardless, portable benefits systems have the potential to affect the lives of millions, according to the Aspen Institute, a think tank that has advocated for the creation of portable benefits systems.

In Philadelphia, the provision will grant paid time off to 16,000 domestic workers — a number that’s expected to continue to grow. In 2016, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicted that nearly 12% of all new job openings in the next decade will be based inside a home, including nannies, cleaners, and home health aides.

How it will work in Philly

Much of the details will get hammered out in the coming months, with help from a standards board made up of workers, employers, and lawyers, but the gist is that each employer will contribute a prorated amount to a worker’s fund based on what the worker is paid. It’s expected to be a 2.5% increase in costs for the employer, the Mayor’s Office of Labor said.

Workers will accrue one hour per 40 hours worked, similar to the city’s paid sick leave law, which doesn’t cover independent contractors or workers employed by companies of 10 or fewer employees. And if the nanny or house cleaner stops working for a certain family, that person still gets to keep the paid time off that has been accrued.

To get around a state preemption law, which bars Philadelphia from mandating that employers pay their workers more, the paid time off is being described as a benefit — not a bonus, said Amanda Shimko, who runs enforcement for the Mayor’s Office of Labor. Paid sick laws, too, have bypassed preemption concerns.

Though the city plans to begin enforcing the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights next May, the portable benefits system will take longer because the city has to purchase the system and hire a contractor that will run and manage it. The National Domestic Workers Alliance, which has worked to get domestic worker laws passed across the country, runs a system called Alia that is live across the country and plans on applying to the city’s forthcoming request for proposals, Viturro said.

Ease of use is important, Steward said, because opting in can be an obstacle. If it involves complex paperwork or going to a government office, that’ll prove a serious hurdle to adoption, especially for undocumented immigrant workers who fear being targeted by immigration enforcement.

Enforcement — a major component of the effectiveness of the law — will be complaint-based and require education of both employers and workers. It’s something the Mayor’s Office of Labor has historically struggled with: In 2018, the office resolved nine paid sick leave investigations, while Seattle’s office, considered a national leader in enforcement, resolved nearly 80.

But in the last six months, in response to a push from advocates, the office has grown its staff to increase enforcement and education around all of its worker protection laws, including paid sick and the forthcoming Fair Workweek scheduling law for service workers.

The adoption of a portable benefits system is the latest in a trend of Philadelphia leading a national fight to expand worker protection laws. It’s the second biggest city in the country to pass a Fair Workweek law. It was the first city in the country to pass a “just-cause” law against unfair firings. The District Attorney’s Office recently launched a unit to prosecute employers for crimes against workers.

Rich Lazer, deputy mayor of labor, said the portable benefits system is another show of how serious Philadelphia takes worker protection legislation. Still, the city has been criticized by business groups, including the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, for meddling where these groups say the government shouldn’t: Leave it to the human-resources departments, Chamber CEO Rob Wonderling has said.

Lazer disagreed, saying that the city has a role to play in making sure workers are not being mistreated.

“Some of the stories we’ve heard … what [these workers] have to deal with every day, and they have nowhere to go to get help,” he said. “That’s why the city steps in.”