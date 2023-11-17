From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The crackdown on quality-of-life crimes is moving forward with some high-tech help in Philadelphia.

Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said that a new computer system will track nuisance businesses and make the process of shutting down repeat offenders easier.

“This system will be key to coordinating the districts with the Neighborhood Nuisance Enforcement unit, L&I, the Law Department, and other operational units to jointly address nuisance locations throughout the city,” Dales said.

Councilmember Anthony Phillips said their goal is to send a strong signal to business owners who are not playing fair.

“We have to find a way to not only correct the business’s behavior, but businesses who do not want to correct their behavior will no longer do business in the city of Philadelphia. Point blank, period.”