Pa. unemployment rate drops to 10.3%, hospitality and leisure still suffering
Pennsylvania’s economic outlook improved in August, as the statewide unemployment rate dropped to 10.3%, after hovering above 13% earlier in the summer.
“We’re digging out of a hole but there’s still pretty far to go,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist with Moody’s Analytics in West Chester.
In 2019, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a record low at 3.8%. In April, it hit a record high of 15.1% due to COVID-19 and business restrictions to mitigate its spread, a rate worse than it was during the Great Recession and any other time on record.
After widespread job shedding in March and April, just over half of those who lost work in the commonwealth had been rehired by August, new numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry show. But job gains are spread unevenly across different fields.
The largest increase was in the area of trade, transportation and utilities, which added 19,600 jobs since July. This broad category includes retail, warehousing, and utility work in electric power, natural gas, steam supply, water supply and sewage removal.
Hospitality and leisure — which largely represents tourism, lodging and restaurants – continues to suffer the most job losses since the same period of time in 2019: a drop of nearly 30% of jobs.
In some cases, temporary job loss is becoming permanent, as business models shift.
“Up ‘til now, a lot of people unemployed were on temporary layoff,” Zandi said. “Increasingly that’s not the case.”