Pennsylvania’s economic outlook improved in August, as the statewide unemployment rate dropped to 10.3%, after hovering above 13% earlier in the summer.

“We’re digging out of a hole but there’s still pretty far to go,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist with Moody’s Analytics in West Chester.

In 2019, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate hit a record low at 3.8%. In April, it hit a record high of 15.1% due to COVID-19 and business restrictions to mitigate its spread, a rate worse than it was during the Great Recession and any other time on record.

After widespread job shedding in March and April, just over half of those who lost work in the commonwealth had been rehired by August, new numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry show. But job gains are spread unevenly across different fields.