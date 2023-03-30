Many cops, teachers, nurses won’t get full $2,500 tax break

Under the proposal, the tax credit would apply to new professional certifications issued starting in 2023, and it could be included on a newly certified worker’s tax return starting in 2024.

Those eligible could receive the tax credit each year for the first three years after they get a certification, or after they move to Pennsylvania with a state-recognized credential, administration officials said.

The proposal comes as governors are proposing to raise teacher pay, police departments are offering signing bonuses and other incentives, and hospitals are paying a premium for nurses.

Many say Shapiro’s proposal can help.

“Anything will help, right?” said Joe Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police’s Pennsylvania state lodge. “Whatever it takes to get us to get our people in is helpful. Will they stay? That’s the next question.”

That said, law enforcement, health care and education groups say systemic changes are necessary, such as making it easier, less time-consuming and cheaper to become a teacher or a nurse.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, said Shapiro’s heart is in the right place, but it doesn’t expect a tax credit will have much impact on someone’s decision to become a teacher.

Rather, it wants the state to put up the estimated $178 million it would take to provide a $60,000 minimum salary for teachers, up from what it estimates is a $47,500 average starting salary for teachers in Pennsylvania.

Starting salaries for nurses averaged about $57,600 in 2021, according to state data, the most recent available.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, a labor union that represents almost 10,000 nurses around the state, said $27 an hour is the low end for starting nurse salaries currently. That comes out to about $56,000 a year for a 40-hour work week, although the union said starting salaries vary by region, employer and other aspects, and some nurses work more than 40 hours in a week.

Police departments advertising open jobs are promising starting salaries across a wide range, including $20 an hour for a part-time officer to full-time starting salaries in the $40,000s to above $80,000.