Pa. libraries are getting more state money this year. But it’s still less than what they received 10 years ago

The passport office at Ephrata Public Library isn’t very big or fancy.

There are some coloring pages, crayons and craft supplies kids can use while they wait for parents to finish their paperwork.

A washer and dryer machine sits behind a clerk’s desk. Library workers use the machine to clean stuffed animals, linens from room rentals, and a variety of other things that get dirty on any given day.

But the unassuming room is really important to this Lancaster County library, which houses between 80,000 and 90,000 items on its shelves on any given day and is visited more than 263,000 times a year.

The library handles about 4,000 passport applications a year — and receives a fee for each one. This year, the library expects to derive more than 20 percent of its nearly $1 million budget from passport application and photo fees.

“This is how we keep our doors open,” Penny Talbert, executive director of the Ephrata Public Library, said outside the office. “The income from this is what keeps us going here.”

Libraries, like the one in Ephrata, have struggled for years with state funding cuts. In 2009 during the recession, then-Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell initially proposed cutting $1.75 million from the state’s nearly $76 million general subsidy for library funding.

In his annual state budget address that year, Rendell said his intention was “to restore funding as soon as our economy recovers and state revenues improve.”

But Rendell and the legislature ended up approving an even bigger cut — more than $15 million, or 20 percent of the state’s general library subsidy. The next year, lawmakers cut library funding again.

Funding for libraries stayed mostly flat for several years, until Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the GOP-controlled legislature approved an increase in this year’s state budget. Even with that increase, the state provides less money to libraries than it did 10 years ago.