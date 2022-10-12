Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro rallied with union members in North Philly as the race for state governor nears the finish line.

The Democratic candidate reinforced his pro-union stance at the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 164 Headquarters.

Shapiro said while serving as the state’s attorney general, he’s spent most of his term “protecting the union way of life.”

“But as governor, I want to expand the union way of life here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “Anyone, anyone, anyone who wants to join a union should be able to join a union here in our commonwealth.”