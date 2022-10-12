Shapiro touts pro-union stance during campaign stop in Philadelphia
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro rallied with union members in North Philly as the race for state governor nears the finish line.
The Democratic candidate reinforced his pro-union stance at the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 164 Headquarters.
Shapiro said while serving as the state’s attorney general, he’s spent most of his term “protecting the union way of life.”
“But as governor, I want to expand the union way of life here in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “Anyone, anyone, anyone who wants to join a union should be able to join a union here in our commonwealth.”
Democratic Lt. Governor candidate and State Rep. Austin Davis discussed the impact unions have made on his life personally, as he’s the son of a union bus driver.
“Workers are the backbone of our economy,” Davis said. “You’ve always looked out for Pennsylvanians in times of crisis and throughout our pandemic. You’ve been on the front lines and you’ve had the backs of people every single day, and you deserve leaders in Harrisburg who are always going to have your back.”
Shapiro targeted his opponent, Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano, as being a right-to-work candidate, and vows to fight for unions should he be elected in the next few weeks.
“When I’m governor, this will never be a right to work state, never,” Shapiro said. “We’ve got 28 days to go, 28 days for you when you’re out on the worksite to lean over to that person you work with and say, ‘You’ve got to vote.’”
During the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference Governor Forum in April, when asked if he would support making Pennsylvania a “right-to-work” state, Mastriano said he would “pressure his colleagues in the General Assembly” to make it happen.
FiveThirtyEight and Politico election projections both favor Shapiro emerging victorious on Election Day, which is Nov. 8th.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 24.
