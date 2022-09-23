City leaders and political activists join to ‘Defend The Future’ in Philadelphia

City lawmakers and political activists joined together at Love Park Thursday to encourage younger generations to get out and vote this November.

The Defend the Future campaign kick-started its six-state tour in Philadelphia focusing on recent political events, including Roe v. Wade being overturned, to encourage young people to vote. The campaign also has planned stops in Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Texas in the coming weeks.

City Councilmember At-Large Helen Gym was the first speaker at Thursday’s event.

“We are here in the city of revolutionaries, the birthplace of democracy, and a city that is going to claim its rightful place in leading this nation forward,” Gym said. “We’re going to lead this nation forward at a time when everything is on the line.”