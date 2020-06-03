Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf marches with George Floyd demonstrators in Harrisburg

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday joined hundreds of demonstrators as they marched through Harrisburg to protest the police killing of George Floyd, a black man from Minnesota.

Wolf spoke briefly to the crowd, telling them, “We have to got to stop the divide in this country that separates white and black” and “We need to stop racism now.”

“I’m proud to be here to show my support,” he said. “You’re doing the right thing.”

As he delivered his remarks, some in the crowd voiced anger, with one person yelling back, “What are you doing?”

Wednesday’s demonstration was organized by All You Can, Inc. and Be a Man, Inc., a local role-model group focused on “mental, physical, and social wellbeing.” It is one of many that have taken place across Pennsylvania and the nation over the past week in the wake of Floyd’s death.

On Tuesday, Democrats in the state House unveiled a package of police reform bills that would change Pennsylvania’s deadly force law and ramp up police oversight. A spokesperson for the governor said he “is supportive of the concepts outlined by the elected leaders.”

This story will be updated.

