Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro calls supporters of ban on transgender athletes ‘extremist legislators,’ declines to say if he’d veto

Gov. Josh Shapiro, making his first public statement about a bill in the Legislature that would prevent transgender girls and women from playing on publicly funded sports teams, said the legislation is the work of extremist politicians.

“What we do not need in Pennsylvania are politicians — extremist politicians like Donald Trump, Doug Mastriano, and these others — trying to legislate a student’s participation and legislate the restriction on freedom,” Shapiro said Tuesday, “the way they’ve tried to do on many other things, like on abortion rights or marriage equality.”

President Trump signed an executive order in February to keep all trans people out of athletics called “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” while state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in the 2022 gubernatorial race, co-sponsored the athletic ban and is the prime sponsor of a bill that would bar Pennsylvania’s government from recognizing trans individuals in official records.

The state’s Republican-led Senate passed the so-called Save Women’s Sports Act, Senate Bill 9, with unanimous GOP support and five Democratic votes.

The bill is now in the House, where the Democratic majority is preventing the bill from being called up for a vote.

State Rep. Martina White, R-Philadelphia, who leads the Republican caucus in the Pennsylvania House, supports SB 9 and pushed back on Shapiro’s criticism.

“ I think the only thing that is extreme about the entire commentary is the governor’s position on the issue, which is to allow biological men in women’s locker rooms and taking women’s athletics achievements from them,” White said.

White’s use of the phrase “biological men,” and Trump’s reference to transgender women as men, is a rhetorical and political strategy often used by opponents of transgender rights to downplay the significance of gender and how it differs from sex.

Malinda Harnish Clatterbuck, a Lancaster County resident and advocate for trans youth, said politicians who use language to deny trans identity are dehumanizing children rather than protecting them.

“ Part of the reason this bill is even coming up is because so many people don’t understand trans, and passing judgment on people you don’t understand is an ignorant approach,” Clatterbuck said. “I’m utterly, not just disappointed, but disgusted by the behavior of these adults who are willing to treat children that way.”Her own child, Ashton Myles Clatterbuck, died by suicide in February 2024 at 22 years old. His obituary describes him as living “a fiercely compassionate life,” and one full of political activism.

Fairness in sports versus discrimination

Shapiro, despite using “extremist” to describe lawmakers who support the bill, declined to say Tuesday whether he would veto SB 9 if it comes to his desk.

“ It’s a hypothetical. The House isn’t moving that bill, and I haven’t reviewed it specifically,” Shapiro said.

While campaigning for governor in 2022, Shapiro said he would veto any bill that limited abortion access or would weaken the ability of workers to unionize. Neither hypothetical bill has made it to his desk.

Though Clatterbuck supports Shapiro and said she thinks he is a good advocate for trans people, she said she is disappointed he is not taking a bold public stance on SB 9. She said his approach lets Republicans control the narrative, to let them describe the bill as being about fairness rather than discrimination.

A majority of Pennsylvanians support preventing transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, according to polling from Franklin & Marshall College. That poll, from 2022, put the number at 64% support. A national poll from The New York Times and Ipsos, conducted in January, put support at 79%, though the question was phrased differently between the opinion surveys.

Berwood Yost, who runs F&M’s opinion research center, said voters appear to understand the ban on transgender athletes’ sports participation as an issue of fairness. The policy earns support across the political spectrum and across demographics.

But voters also reject discrimination, including against transgender people. Yost points to another question in the 2022 poll in which a majority of voters opposed a measure to ban classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.

In his statements to WITF, Shapiro repeatedly tried to tie the sports ban to unfavorable Republican policies, like limiting access to abortion or opposing marriage equality. F&M polling shows majorities also support access to abortion and same sex marriage.

Rather than state his opposition to the bill, Shapiro on Tuesday adopted a line of argument that was used by Senate Democrats in debate before SB 9 was passed in May: That the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is best able to regulate athletic participation on a case-by-case basis.

In the last five years, the PIAA has had three students’ eligibility questioned on the grounds of their gender identity, Shapiro said. That’s out of about 350,000 kids in school athletics each year.

“ I’m proud of the fact that in each instance, some of which predated my time in office, the PIAA has worked in a humane way with the school, with the student athlete, to come up with a resolution,” Shapiro said.

As a practical policy matter, the PIAA has already changed its rules to limit participation from transgender athletes after Trump’s executive order. Regardless of Senate Bill 9, transgender athletes are on uneven ground in Pennsylvania.