According to an ethics board adjudication, Mark Honebrink, a former administrator for SEPTA’s Engineering, Maintenance & Construction division, was offered a job with the Philadelphia office of engineering consultancy Michael Baker International in December 2019. MBI had begun a two-year, $8 million consulting contract with SEPTA less than six months prior.

Honebrink, a 39-year employee, was one of several dozen managers that would leave the EM&C division in the months following revelations it was targeted by a federal corruption probe. He advised then-EM&C head Robert Lund of his intent to retire at the end of 2019, but later agreed to delay his departure by 30 days at Lund’s request to “assist with personnel matters concerning the…investigation.”

In January 2020, Lund asked Honebrink to delay his retirement again. Instead, like dozens of other managers, Honebrink opted to retire, begin collecting a pension, and then get hired back by SEPTA as a “part-time” employee at a rate equivalent to a $129,000 annual salary, according to SEPTA payroll records.

The arrangement was not meant to be long-lasting. By March 2020, Honebrink was meant to fully transition off SEPTA’s payroll –– although agency officials planned to then retain him as a $60-an-hour consultant through MBI, reporting directly to Lund. According to contracting documents, SEPTA wanted him to assist with COVID-19 response.

According to ethics filings, SEPTA officials appeared to be aware that aspects of the arrangement might raise red flags due to the ethics code. Lund authorized SEPTA General Counsel Gino Benedetti to provide Honebrink with a letter stating that he could perform consulting work under certain conditions.

“[Honebrink] may provide services to SEPTA as an MBI consultant before March 1, 2021, only if expressly requested by SEPTA in the form of a task order or e-mail,” Benedetti wrote.