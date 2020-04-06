Pa. establishes helpline for companies that can produce critical medical supplies needed for COVID-19 response

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development on Saturday announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal to help manufacturers mobilize to produce or pivot to produce supplies and products needed to respond to the coronavirus.

“As we work to protect public health and safety and create a robust supply chain, we know that there are manufacturers across the commonwealth who are willing and able to help,” said Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “This portal will help facilitate the connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to market or retrofit their operations to begin production of those products.”

This portal builds on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Portal created last week to locate the most needed supplies for medical providers, emergency responders, and health care professionals. The manufacturers’ portal is intended to help manufacturers produce COVID-19-related supplies or retool their operations to begin creation of those supplies.