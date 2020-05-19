Pa. enlists PEMA, National Guard to try to slow spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities

This story originally appeared on WITF.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the National Guard are introducing mobile testing units for coronavirus in long-term care homes.

The teams are designed to provide relief for staff as well as training on use of personal protective equipment.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf highlighted the work of PEMA and the National Guard during the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the two organizations have been instrumental in the state’s preparedness and response to COVID-19.

Nursing homes have become ground zero of the pandemic, with 13,626 of the state’s 63,056 confirmed cases, and 3,086 deaths, in long-term care facilities.