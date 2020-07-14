Pa. Democrats file suit in state court to counter election rules case filed by Trump campaign

This story originally appeared on PA Post.

___

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party is suing the state’s top elections agency and all 67 county election boards over the commonwealth’s vote-by-mail process.

Filed Monday in state court, the case focuses on ballot return deadlines, ballot drop off procedures and other mail-in voting issues. But it also seeks a court order that would essentially counter claims made in the federal lawsuit initiated two weeks ago by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

The Democrats’ suit, for example, seeks to maintain the current requirement that poll watchers reside in the county where they’re working. The Trump campaign’s lawsuit argues that Pennsylvania residents should be able to serve as poll watchers anywhere in the state.

Democrats also are asking the court to clarify that counties can come up with their own ballot collection plans and require counties to accept mail-in ballots submitted without a secrecy envelope. The Trump campaign’s suit in federal court seeks a narrower interpretation in both respect, specifically that ballots must be enclosed in a secrecy envelope to be counted, and that voters can only drop off ballots at an official county election board office (as opposed to satellite dropoff locations).

And the Democrats want the court to hold that ballots postmarked by Election Day can be accepted up to one week after polls close – the same deadline for military and overseas voters (and similar to the extension afforded a handful of counties during the June 2 primary).