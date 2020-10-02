Pa. Dem lawmakers propose measure to punish faithless electoral college voters

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Two Democratic state lawmakers want to punish any Pennsylvania electoral college member who votes contrary to the popular vote in the presidential election.

Ten electoral college members from Colorado and Washington were found to have done that in 2016, voting for third-party candidates instead of the Democratic nominee they were supposed to that year, Hillary Clinton. People who do so are known as “faithless electors.”

“It’s a topic now that’s being discussed unlike in previous presidential elections, and I think…it’s now more of a concern than ever,” said State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia County), who’s leading the effort against the practice.

The measure by Boyle and Rep. Malcom Kenyatta (D, Philadelphia County) would punish any faithless elector by invalidating their vote, removing them from the delegation, and fining them $1,000.

Section 918 of Pennsylvania’s election code specifically outlines a process for choosing electors, who physically cast the state’s electoral votes for the winner of the statewide popular vote. No later than 30 days after a candidate receives a presidential nomination, each of the political parties submit their choices to fill those roles to the commonwealth’s Secretary of State. The votes they ultimately cast are determined by the popular vote.

But some have interpreted Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which gives states the authority to outline their own selection processes, as having a loophole that could be exploited if there’s no clear winner by the time electors must cast their ballots in December.