Pa. coronavirus update: ‘The epidemic is surging’

Farley: This is ‘possibly the worst period of the entire epidemic’

The new coronavirus numbers now have the city on red alert.

“Our overall message now is that the epidemic is surging. What was once safe is now dangerous with the change in the weather and we’re starting to see severe outcomes that we worried most about,” Farley said.

The new restrictions that the city announced on Monday will take effect Friday at 5 pm and will last until Jan. 1.

The restrictions prohibit indoor dining, indoor sports, gyms, museums and libraries. Outdoor activities come with additional restrictions as well. The complete rundown of the ‘Safer at Home’ guidelines can be found here.

“In the wake of our announcement on Monday, we know that many of the affected businesses are unhappy with these restrictions,” Farley said.

Farley acknowledged that many businesses did put in place safety measures and said that he understood their frustration over these new measures after months of guidelines.

“But remember, now there are more people with the virus than ever and the virus is spreading more readily than ever before. If we don’t act now, there’s a risk that hour hospitals may be overrun,” Farley said.

Farley cautioned those concerned about the business restrictions with a reminder.

“These restrictions are temporary – just six weeks, but death is permanent,” Farley said.

Guidance for Philadelphians during the surge

When it comes to what Philadelphia should do as cases rise, Farley pleaded with people to stay at home.

“Work from home as much as possible. Don’t go to the workplace if you can,” Farley said. “Stay away from others unless it is necessary.”

Farley stressed that even friends and family outside of the household can be carriers of the virus.

With the holidays quickly approaching, the city is warning against gatherings with others outside of the home.

“Celebrate those holidays only with members of your immediate household,” Farley said.

“You don’t want to spread COVID to an elderly grandmother or a cousin with a chronic medical condition at your Thanksgiving meal.”.

For those who have to leave the home during this surge, for example, to exercise, the city wants people to distance themselves from others and wear a mask.

DOH strikes optimistic tone on vaccine

Even as COIVID-19 cases soar in Pennsylvania, and hospitalization and death rates rise as well, Pennsylvania officials are saying there could be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, now have vaccines they say are more than 90% effective. State Health Secretary Rachel Levine says that level of effectiveness is an “exciting and positive” development — as is the timeline by which the vaccines could be finished and approved for use.

“If the federal approval process remains on track, we could have a vaccine within the next month. We just don’t know how long the distribution will take,” Levine said.

However, she’s cautioning that the vaccine is not a cure, and will not immediately end the pandemic. And she thinks states need more money to distribute the vaccine than federal officials have so far said they’ll authorize.

Before it’s available, the companies that finish the first vaccines — almost certainly Pfizer and Moderna — will have to request an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA will check the vaccine, and after they authorize its use, the Centers for Disease Control will review it and provide recommendations.

After that, the vaccine needs to be distributed en masse.

Levine says states will be responsible for a lot of the distribution infrastructure. First, the vaccine will be made available to essential workers, first responders and people living in congregate care settings. Then, it goes to targeted populations — people with health conditions that make them high-risk, and vulnerable populations like the elderly. After that, the vaccine would begin to be available to the general population.

So far, federal officials have pledged $340 million to all states, according to Levine. She said it’s not enough for the “prodigious task” of creating complicated infrastructure for vaccine distribution — including mass communication, keeping track of administering multiple doses of most of the vaccines, and keeping the Pfizer vaccine at the -80 degrees it requires.

In the meantime, Levine said, cases are still rising and Pennsylvanians need to take robust precautions to avoid the virus. And even when a vaccine is available, those precautions will have to continue — Levine said she expects vaccinations to be rolled out through the winter, spring and summer.

“It could take a significant amount of time to immunize everyone in Pennsylvania,” she said. “I anticipate that we’re going to be wearing masks in 2021, well into, maybe until the end of, 2021. We’re going to need to wash our hands. We’ll need to social distance.”

She added, she knows people are fatigued by the virus, and that many businesses and workers are struggling.

“We realize that this is all extremely challenging,” she said. “But you can see the numbers that are occurring throughout the United States…we’re going to need to meet this challenge.”