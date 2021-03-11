Pa. coronavirus update: Philly’s Black Doctors Consortium to give out J&J vaccine
Black Doctors Consortium to give out J&J vaccine
Philadelphia’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, a volunteer group that has played a major role in the city’s testing and vaccination regimen, has announced it’s starting to give out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The doses began flowing into the city last week, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use. There are 13,000 doses available in Philly’s first round of supply.
The consortium is administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday, March 12, and on Monday, March 15.
They’re giving out Moderna vaccines on Sunday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 16.
“Personally, between Johnson and Johnson and Moderna, the vaccine efficacy that is reported is what we need in the middle of this pandemic for either,” consortium founder Dr. Ala Stanford said Thursday.
There are several factors that have made the J&J vaccine more attractive to suppliers and providers. It is the only vaccine available that inoculates against the virus in just one dose, and it also doesn’t require the same low-temperature storage as the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
But while it’s considered similar to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at preventing severe disease, it appears slightly less effective at preventing all symptoms.
The differences aren’t huge, and primarily don’t affect the factors that make a vaccine most useful: guarding against spread, serious illness, and death. In trials, all three vaccines were 100% effective at preventing death.
According to the FDA, the J&J vaccine prevented severe illness 86% effectively, and was found to be 72% effective at preventing all COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were shown at trial to be about 95% effective in those categories.
Experts have noted, however, that it’s difficult to do an apples-to-apples comparison between the vaccines because Moderna and Pfizer doses were tested last year, before more severe variants of COVID-19 began spreading. The J&J trials were conducted with those variants in the mix.
Stanford said while the bottom line is that the vaccine is safe and effective, and she encourages people to get it, she thinks it’s important for everyone to know what they’re getting.
“We recognize that people have personal preferences,” she said. “We wanted to give you enough time to make an informed decision for yourself.”
