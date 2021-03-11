Pa. coronavirus update: Philly’s Black Doctors Consortium to give out J&J vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Black Doctors Consortium to give out J&J vaccine

Philadelphia’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, a volunteer group that has played a major role in the city’s testing and vaccination regimen, has announced it’s starting to give out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The doses began flowing into the city last week, shortly after the Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use. There are 13,000 doses available in Philly’s first round of supply.

The consortium is administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday, March 12, and on Monday, March 15.

They’re giving out Moderna vaccines on Sunday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 16.

“Personally, between Johnson and Johnson and Moderna, the vaccine efficacy that is reported is what we need in the middle of this pandemic for either,” consortium founder Dr. Ala Stanford said Thursday.

There are several factors that have made the J&J vaccine more attractive to suppliers and providers. It is the only vaccine available that inoculates against the virus in just one dose, and it also doesn’t require the same low-temperature storage as the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.