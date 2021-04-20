Pa. coronavirus update: Philly cases jump, despite vaccine eligibility

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley had mixed news at Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing: Even though more people are eligible for vaccinations than ever before, the number of cases is rising.

The city reported 747 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, and of the people who got tested for COVID-19, 7.3% tested positive. Farley said that with late reporting, he expects the number to rise. Last week, the number of new cases per day averaged 591, and 7.6% of the people tested were positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also rose, to 551 Tuesday from 504 a week ago.

The number of people who died from COVID-19 since Monday is 13. Farley said he expects to see deaths increase because that number rises following increases in cases and hospitalizations.