Pa. coronavirus update: In final COVID briefing, Philly officials track progress, urge vigilance
Today, after more than a year of often grim weekly briefings, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health quietly held its final virtual update dedicated to the impact of COVID-19 on the City of Brotherly Love.
And the news, according to Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, is largely good.
“We’re not out of the woods,” Bettigole said. “This pandemic is still with us, but we are seeing clear improvement over the past few months with vaccination rates rising.”
Philadelphia reported a 14-day average case count of 141 and a weekly infection rate that’s remained below 5% since the start of the month. Hospitalizations have also remained stable, Bettigole said, with 203 Philadelphians currently hospitalized. The city has registered 49 deaths over the past week.
Bettigole said the improving numbers are largely thanks to the city’s continued vaccination campaign, which has so far reached 44% of adults, and 64% of people over the age of 65.
Although Philadelphia’s recently seen a drop in demand, the city is currently administering about 60,000 doses every week.
Bettigole also addressed lingering questions about who still needs to be vaccinated. Two groups that she said should seek out the jab:
- Students over the age of 12
- People who’ve already had the coronavirus
She added that anyone — adult or child — who hasn’t been vaccinated should continue to wear a mask, both indoors and out, when they’re around anyone who they don’t live with.
“So if you’re outdoors and away from other people, you don’t need the mask, but if you’re outdoors close to others, you do,” she said. “That means that kids going for a bike ride with their parents do not need a mask, but kids in a playground with other kids do.”
For kids who aren’t used to wearing masks, she made a recommendation.
“It may make sense for parents to keep their own masks on, even if they’re vaccinated, just to show their kids that masks are okay, and even normal,” she said.
