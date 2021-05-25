Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Today, after more than a year of often grim weekly briefings, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health quietly held its final virtual update dedicated to the impact of COVID-19 on the City of Brotherly Love.

And the news, according to Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, is largely good.

“We’re not out of the woods,” Bettigole said. “This pandemic is still with us, but we are seeing clear improvement over the past few months with vaccination rates rising.”