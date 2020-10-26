Pa. coronavirus recovery: State sees highest new daily case count since pandemic began

Pennsylvania today reports 1,407 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. With case counts exceeding 1,000 every day for the last 21 days, the current fall surge is starting to outpace the initial wave of infections in the spring.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in the past week there have been three days of more than 2,000 cases, including last Friday, the highest daily new case count since the pandemic began.

However, the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization is less than the initial spring spread. With 1,104 patients in the hospital, we are well below the highest peak of the spring, which was more than three thousand.