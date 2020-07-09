Pa. coronavirus recovery: Face masks will be required inside all schools

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 92,148 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,812 deaths.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 27,069 cases and 1,625 deaths as of Wednesday.

Face masks will be required inside all Pa. schools

Students and staff will be required to wear face masks when they return to school, according to new guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

The guidelines — issued on the heels of an executive order requiring state residents to wear face masks whenever they leave the house — apply to all people in all school buildings who are 2 years old and older, including individuals at pre-K programs, public K-12 schools, private and parochial schools, brick-and-mortar cyber charter schools, and career and technical centers.