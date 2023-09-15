Residents displaced after massive fire in Oxford, Pa. to be moved to hotels

The four-alarm blaze likely started in a warehouse, then spread to nearby businesses and apartments on Third Street.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 15, 2023
Damage is seen via helicopter after a four-alarm fire tore through multiple buildings in Oxford, Chester County.

Damage is seen via helicopter after a four-alarm fire tore through multiple buildings in Oxford, Chester County. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Chester County Office of Emergency Management will begin moving displaced residents from a massive fire in Oxford, Pennsylvania to hotels on Friday.

In all 90 people were displaced by the fire that began late Wednesday night and continued into Thursday morning.

Nearly 40 people stayed at a shelter overnight.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The four-alarm blaze likely started in a warehouse, and then spread to nearby businesses and apartments on Third Street.

Twenty-five families had to be evacuated because of the fire. Five businesses also burned down.

No one was seriously injured.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate