Fire tears through warehouse, businesses, apartments in Oxford, Chester County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A four-alarm fire tore through a warehouse, storefronts and apartments in Oxford, Chester County, leading to the evacuation of an entire block.

The fire began on South 3rd Street at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 7 a.m., Thursday, firefighters were still battling flames.

Due to the large fire, schools will be closed for the Oxford Area School District. Students and staff should not report to school. Administrative staff will report to school on a regular schedule.

A video shared with Action News from the Facebook page Chester County Working Fires shows the massive flames.

Officials said the fire started in the warehouse and then spread to nearby stores and apartments.

Engines from as far as Cecil County, Maryland responded to the blaze.

“I just saw everything on fire…everyone was running out,” said one person who witnessed the flames.

Authorities did not report any injuries in connection with the fire.

Oxford Mayor Phillip Harris said South 3rd Street will be closed on Thursday.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.