Oversight of Pa. recovery homes stalls as officials, advocates disagree on best approach

State officials charged with instituting oversight for addiction recovery homes say a regulatory system with financial, safety, and training requirements will save lives.

But recovery advocates and elected commissioners in the Philadelphia suburbs argue the costs could backfire by overburdening house operators and making high-quality and affordable living options inaccessible.

At the center of the debate is a voluntary licensing system, first mandated by Pennsylvania lawmakers in 2017, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has struggled to implement in a timely fashion.

In March, the agency released regulations that would require recovery house operators who want a state license to pay a $250 fee each year as well as an estimated $10,000 annually for a financial audit. Some operators would have to pay for physical upgrades, such as acceptable fire exits. Operators would also have to provide proof of zoning approval and criminal background checks for all staff and volunteers.

The state needs stricter oversight, the department said in the proposal, to deal with “a recent influx of unscrupulous individuals who seek to enrich themselves by exploiting those in recovery.”

But William Stauffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance, said it is too far reaching and burdensome for owners, and would push more people to live on the streets.

“The vicious cycle of relapse and loss will continue for far too many of them,” he wrote in a public comment on the plan. “Many more lives will be lost.”

Pushback from Stauffer and others prompted the administration to withdraw the plan in early April, just days before a commission that reviews proposed state regulations was set to vote.

Despite the delays, the department is still preparing to roll out the licensing system this year, an agency spokesperson, Ali Gantz, told Spotlight PA. Officials haven’t committed to any specific changes, she said, but are reviewing feedback.