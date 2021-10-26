Pa. is on the brink of regulating recovery homes for the first time

Brobson, currently a Commonwealth Court judge, received the majority of his campaign cash from the Commonwealth Leaders Fund, a political action committee associated with longtime conservative strategist Matt Brouillette.

The Commonwealth Leaders Fund this year received the majority of its money from a related PAC called the Commonwealth Children’s Choice Fund. The latter gets much of its money from yet another PAC associated with Yass.

In an email, Brouillette — the onetime head of the libertarian-leaning Commonwealth Foundation think tank — said the PAC has invested in Brobson’s campaign because “we care about our courts because special interests have turned them into a super-legislature to advance a preferred policy agenda that harms families, taxpayers, and job creators across Pennsylvania.”

Asked whether Commonwealth Leaders amounts to a special interest group, given that much of its funding traces back to a single donor with a well-publicized cause, Brouillette responded: “Our special interest is for equality before the law for everyone, and favor for no one.”

Brobson’s campaign did not return a phone call or respond to a text message seeking comment.

The majority of the nearly $1.9 million Brobson received from the Commonwealth Leaders Fund was in the form of in-kind donations — those for goods or services, rather than direct financial giving — for unspecified “production” and “digital media” costs.

Brobson also received large donations from the state Republican Party, which contributed $504,000; and from Bob Asher, a Montgomery County candymaker and, until last year, a veteran Republican National Committee member, who together with his PAC contributed $85,000. Brobson’s wife, Lauren Brobson, also loaned his campaign $20,000.

Brobson’s campaign also benefited from large independent expenditures, or money spent by groups that want to influence an election but are not allowed to coordinate with a candidate’s campaign.

The national Republican State Leadership Committee’s Judicial Fairness Initiative, for instance, spent just over $152,500 on Brobson’s behalf. The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry separately spent just under $192,000. Both groups spent the money for television ads.

Recent rulings have made the Supreme Court a target among some Republicans, who contend that the justices have attempted to legislate from the bench and taken partisan stances on highly charged issues. Separately, advocates outside the legislature have pushed for years to do away with partisan elections and instead select judges based on merit — although opponents say campaign dollars would simply shift to the people overseeing the appointments.

Are the new rules mandatory?

The licensing system is voluntary, but some critics of the proposal say the language is so broad that homes will be forced to sign up in order to survive.

Federal or state funding for services will be limited to licensed homes. Once the system is in place, people who operate unlicensed homes that receive federal, state, or county funding could be fined up to $1,000 for each violation.

Only licensed recovery houses will be able to receive referrals from state agencies and state-funded facilities. The 2017 law that required the creation of the regulations did not specify what qualifies as “state-funded.” But an attorney who has represented recovery home operators said state-funded addiction treatment facilities, correctional facilities, and organizations that receive a state grant, such as a domestic abuse agency or homeless shelter, will fall under the rule.

Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs officials said the list appeared accurate, but they stressed that the referral requirements came from the legislation itself, not the regulations the agency drafted.

And, regardless of where people are referred to, they can make the decision to live in any recovery house they choose, a department spokesperson said.